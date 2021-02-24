10 Killed, 47 Injured In Maiduguri Explosions

Ten persons have been killed while 47 persons are said to have sustained injuries from the explosions that rocked Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Tuesday evening.

Hospital officials where the affected persons were rushed to, confirmed the figures to Governor Babagana Zulum who was there to assess the situation.

Residents of the area were thrown into panic mode at about 7:00 pm when multiple sources reported gunshots and explosions near the Gomari area of the state.

Sources said explosions were also heard in Mairi area, a student’s village near the University of Maiduguri.

But the military immediately deployed gun trucks to the area as earlier reports indicated that worshippers in a mosque on the street called “Layin Bori” may have been killed.

This is the first attack on Maiduguri town in a long time and this may not be unconnected with the sustained onslaught on insurgents in the Sambisa axis of the state.

Sustained attacks on Boko Haram strongholds have in the past forced the insurgents to regroup as they sometimes filter into towns or attack soft targets.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.