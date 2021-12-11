1,234 Applicants Hustle for Davido’s N250m Orphanage Fund

Superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that 1,234 applications have so far been received for his N250 million cash donation to orphanages in Nigeria.

The singer took to his Instagram stories to give update on the selection and disbursement processes of the N250m fund.

The application, which was open to only registered orphanages in Nigeria, lasted for three days.

He wrote, “Verification is ongoing, and the report will be out by 15th December. Selection and disbursement 18th/19th and the press release should by 20th Dec.

“1234 responded; 852 without orphanage names; 382 with orphanage names.

“The national association of orphanages in Nigeria sent the list of orphanage homes within their coverage, which to some extent, is helping us in the verification process. God bless. We rise by lifting others.” (sic)

He also set up a five-man committee to monitor the progress of the disbursement of the fund.

