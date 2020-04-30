Ghana

13 Doctors Test Positive for COVID-19 in Ghana

At least 13 doctors have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana, an official of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) said on Tuesday.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the GMA, Paa Baidoo, disclosed this to the media in Accra.

Baidoo blamed the development on the poor distribution of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to health facilities across the country in the fight against COVID-19.

 

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

