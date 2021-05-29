14 Abducted Greenfield University Students Released

Some 14 abducted students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have been released.

They were released on Saturday afternoon at a location along the Kaduna- Abuja highway. The Chairman of the Parents Forum, Markus Zarmai and few others were expected to receive the students at the drop-off location.

Although, the government and police authorities are yet to confirm the development, the parents of the abducted students said that they paid ransom, in addition to providing eight new motorcycles to the kidnappers before they agreed to release their children.

An altercation ensued between parents and the police near Olams farms where the rescued students were kept after their release..

As the police attempted to take the students to their office, the angry parents resisted, and blocked the bus conveying the students before insisting on taking their children home without any police escort.

The angry parents argued that having paid over N150 million ransom and bought eight motorcycles for the bandits to secure the release of their children, there was no reason why the security agencies would take custody of them.

