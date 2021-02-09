141,391 Policemen Promoted Since 2019 – IGP Adamu
The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, has said that 141,391 officers and men of the force were promoted across all ranks since 2019.
He spoke during the decoration of 18 CPs and AIGs, including AIG Habu Sani and Dasuki Galdanci. Adamu said the figure comprised 41,480 officers and 91,911 rank and file.
He urged the promoted officers to be more committed and dedicated to their assigned duties.
Adamu said, “I am convinced that all of you, the newly promoted officers, who are seated here today fit perfectly into my human capacity development vision.
” I am confident that you will deploy your wealth of experience towards the attainment of our mandate especially at this crucial time in our internal security evolution.”
