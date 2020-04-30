16 Almajiris From Kano Test Positive For COVID-19 – Kaduna Govt

The Kaduna State government has confirmed 16 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

The Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, announced this on Thursday in a statement.

He explained that the cases were Almajiris who returned to the state from Kano, saying their test results returned positive from the samples of 40 people who took the test.

This comes hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 196 new cases were reported across the country.

According to a tweet from the health agency, Kaduna confirmed 17 new infections and the total number of cases in Nigeria has risen to 1,728.

196 new cases of #COVID19 reported; 87-Lagos

24-Kano

18-Gombe

17-Kaduna

16-FCT

10-Katsina

8-Sokoto

7-Edo

6-Borno

1-Yobe

1-Ebonyi

1-Adamawa As at 11:55pm 29th April- 1728 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 307

Deaths: 51 pic.twitter.com/1ul1P8JvTH — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 29, 2020

Mohammed-Baloni stressed that the high figure of positive cases with travel history from outside Kaduna has confirmed the government’s concern about the danger of infection from neighbouring states.

He clarified that one of the 17 cases announced by the NCDC was a repeat test from a COVID-19 patient and the agency has been informed about it.

The commissioner noted that health officials were monitoring suspected cases said to have sneaked into the state amid the ban on inter-state travel.

He added that the State Standing Committee on COVID-19 has appealed to the security agencies to accelerate the blocking of entry points into Kaduna.

“We wish the new cases speedy recovery as they receive the usual high standards of care from our medical professionals,” Mohammed-Baloni said

