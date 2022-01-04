16 Soldiers Among 107 Killed in Nigeria in Six Days – Report

A total of 107 persons including 16 soldiers, policemen, terrorists, armed bandits and civilians were killed during clashes, kidnapping and armed robbery operations, among others between December 25 and 31st, 2021, a report by Security Tracker, a publication on killings and abductions in Nigeria, published by former United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. John Campbell has revealed.

The tragic developments reflect Nigeria’s escalating security challenges.

In all, the report revealed that a total of 16 soldiers were killed even as 57 citizens were also kidnapped within the period.

The report stated that the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) killed 10 soldiers and children (estimated at five each), while troops foiled the attack and killed seven militants in Gujba, Yobe State on December 26.

Also, Security Tracker revealed that 22 Boko Haram/ISWAP militants and six soldiers were killed during a clash in Abadam, Borno State on December 29.

The publication, which sources its data from Nigerian media reports also tracks killings and abductions in Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

The report stated that armed robbers killed three civilians even as police officers killed two of the robbers in Udu, Delta State, while kidnappers killed one and kidnapped one person in Ethiope East, Delta State on December 30.

It further stated that armed bandits killed 10 persons in Gusau, Zamfara State.

On kidnappings, the publication stated that 34 persons were abducted in Gusau, Zamfara State on December 26, while bandits killed five and kidnapped “many” (estimated at ten) in Bungudu, Zamfara State within the period under review.

Furthermore, herdsmen were alleged to have kidnapped seven in Isi-Uzo, Enugu State on December 27th, while bandits abducted five in Zaria, Kaduna State on December 25.

Security Tracker, in the compiled data of killings and abductions in Nigeria, further stated that soldiers killed six civilians in Orlu, Imo State on December 30, while the Nigerian Navy killed 10 kidnappers in Onitsha, Anambra State on December 31.

Gunmen also killed one police officer and kidnapped another in Ihiala, Anambra State on December 29, while Kidnappers abducted a Plateau monarch in Mangu, Plateau State on December 26.

On Christmas day, kidnappers abducted two in Gboyin, Ekiti State, one police officer in Mayo-Belwa, Adamawa State even as gunmen killed one in Dekina, Kogi State.

