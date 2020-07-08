17 Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists Neutralized, Scores Injured – Army

Troops of 25 Task Force Brigade of Nigeria Army deployed at Damboa in conjunction with elements of Sector 2 Special Forces succeeded in neutralizing 17 Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province terrorists while several others were believed to have narrowly escaped with varying degrees of gun shot wounds while a cache of arms and ammunition were equally captured by the gallant troops while on clearance operations along Damboa-Maiduguri Road.

This was contain in a press release by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche.

According to him, the troops on the 7th of July, 2020 in continuation of their sustained onslaught against remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province criminals and their collaborators, the gallant troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE under the subsidiary operation, Operation KANTANA JIMLAN have again displayed their combat superiority against the terrorists as part of their heightened offensive operations across the Theatre.

Regrettably, Enenche reveled that two (2) valiant soldiers paid the supreme price while 4 others were wounded in action and the wounded in action soldiers have been evacuated to a military medical facility and currently responding positively to treatment.

He said the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE has been directed to immediately deploy a Special Forces Battalion to reinforce and dominate Damboa – Bulabulin – Maiduguri axis to completely deny the terrorists any chance of escape during the final assault against the criminals.

However the Army calls on the general public particularly residents of the affected areas are also requested to remain calm, law abiding and continue with their routine activities as all necessary measures have been put in by the Theatre Command to ensure all routes are safe for commuting without fear of attack by the criminals.

John stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai commends the troops for their resilience and patriotism in crushing the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals and urges them to maintain the tempo against the criminals as we approach the end of insurgency in our country.

