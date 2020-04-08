Nigeria’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises As Infected Doctor Dies In Katsina

Nigeria’s death toll from coronavirus has risen to six, following the death of a patient in Katsina State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the increase in the number of fatalities from the pandemic in a tweet on Tuesday evening.

The latest fatality from the disease was recorded in Daura, a town in Katsina State.

The victim was a medical doctor identified as Dr Aliyu Yakubu, who based in Daura.

Yakubu, according to Governor Aminu Masari who briefed reporters earlier at the Government House in Katsina, died on Saturday last week.

He passed just days before the NCDC confirmed that he had been infected with coronavirus.

The doctor was hospitalised at the Nigerian Air Force Reference Hospital for about two hours before he died, following his return from a trip to Lagos.

On his way back, he was said to have stopped in Kogi State – his home – where he spent two weeks before returning to Daura.

As part of measures to contain further spread of COVID-19 in Katsina, Governor Masari had directed that all Yakubu’s contacts be identified by health officials from the state Ministry of Health.

He also asked that their blood samples be collected for laboratory testing between Tuesday evening and Wednesday.

