Lockdown Violation: Kaduna Could Record 57,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Govt Warns

The Task Force on COVID-19 in Kaduna has expressed concern that the risk assessment of the pandemic is troubling as there could be as high as 57,000 new cases in the state if there is no effective enforcement and implementation of the lockdown order.

This concern follows the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case involving a male patient who returned from Lagos state to Kaduna with a commercial vehicle after he tested positive for the deadly disease.

The state government has therefore embarked on massive enforcement of the lockdown especially to stop inter state travels till further notice as part of measures to avoid community transmission of the disease.

Kaduna State Commissioner For Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan who is leading the operation noted in an interview that it is important for people to observe the lockdown for as long as it is in effect for their own safety.

With the pandemic gradually spreading to neighboring states coupled with the sixth imported case from far away Lagos into Kaduna, the state government says it is not happy that the safe corridor provided for travelers has been serially abused since the lockdown was imposed, as people from elsewhere have been coming into Kaduna in droves in violation of the quarantine order.

Security agencies have therefore been issued an executive order to turn back any unauthorised vehicles into the state.

Vehicles without approvals have been intercepted along Kachia road and Sabon Tasha area, with some commercial drivers abandoning their buses and fleeing in a bid to escape arrest.

