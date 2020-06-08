Abubakar-Tsav-1152×768

Former Lagos Police Commissioner, Abubakar Tsav is Dead

Socio-critic and former Commissioner of Police in Lagos state, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has died. His Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uke, confirmed his death to newsmen in Makurdi.

He was said to have died at the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi on Monday after a brief illness.

