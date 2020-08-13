20 LGAs in Kano Under Threat of Flooding, Says NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) yesterday raised the alarm that 20 local government areas in Kano State are classified to be under high risk of flooding this year.

The Coordinator of NEMA, Kano Territorial Office, Mr. Sanusi Ado, disclosed this in Kano at a stakeholders’ meeting on flood awareness campaign and implication of 2020 seasonal rainfall prediction.

According to him, “Kano is among the states expected to experience flash and urban flooding according to the annual flood warning released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in its annual flood outlook for 2020.

“Those areas predicted to be affected by the flood are Tarauni, Garun Malam, Rimin Gado, Gaya, Gezawa, Gwale, Shanono and Gabasawa.

“Other areas are Gwarzo, Ungoggo, Warawa, Dawakin Kudu, Dambatta, Bebeji, Kano, Wudil, Kura, Nasarawa, Kano Municipal and Kumbotso LGA.”

He said according to NIMET, the expected flood can threaten agriculture, water resources, health, transport and infrastructure sectors in the state.

He said in 2012, unprecedented flooding led to the displacement of thousands of people, deaths and loss of millions of naira.

“Therefore, the Kano Territorial Office on flood intervention, from 2018 to 2020 have covered about 41 flood assessments with high magnitude and several relief intervention in various areas of Kano and Jigawa States

“The recently reported incidence of destroyed bridges in Rimin Gado and Tofa Local Government Areas led to so many displacements of vulnerable persons, and this was as a result of blockage of drainages

“To avoid flood risk in urban areas, we therefore urged relevant authorities to pay more attention to waste management in Nigeria.

“Putting in place a holistic waste management would be highly helpful in addressing frequent flooding incidents.

“These should also be backed by laws in respective states that deter people from indiscriminate waste disposal.”

Sanusi called for more sensitisation on the simple individual actions that contribute to flooding, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the predicted risk is prevented.

“In the light of the above, all hands must therefore be on deck to ensure that we prepare well to mitigate the impact of the predicted 2020 flooding, even in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, Nigerians are also enjoined to ensure that drainages are well cleared while taking other precautionary measures,” he stated.

