2019 Elections: Court Orders Arrest Of Professor Over Electoral Fraud

A High Court sitting in Akwa Ibom State has issued a Bench Warrant for the arrest of a Professor of the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State over his alleged involvement in electoral fraud during the 2019 general elections.

Professor Ignatius Uduk is accused of trying to rig the 2019 Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District election. The HOD Voter Education, Odaro Aisien made this known in a statement signed on Monday.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after several unsuccessful attempts to serve the Professor with the summons to appear before the Court in Charge No.HU/240C/2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had filed a motion for substituted service which was granted on November 16, 2020.

“The order was said to have been served on the office of the Vice-Chancellor, University of Uyo, on November 17, 2020, directing the defendant to appear before the Court on November 18. However, when the accused did not appear before the Court, the matter was adjourned to Monday, 23rd of November, 2020,” the statement read in part.

The Bench Warrant for the arrest of Professor Uduk was issued upon the application of the Counsel to INEC, Kpoobari Sigalo.

The Presiding Judge, Honourable Justice A. E. Archibong, frowned at the refusal of the Professor to obey the order of the Court.

He also adjourned the matter to December 9, 2020, when the police is expected to produce the defendant in Court.

The Commission had last week arraigned another Professor Peter Ogban, of the Department of Soil Science, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, who was similarly accused of involvement in electoral fraud during the 2019 general elections in the state.

