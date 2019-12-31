2019 Not a Successful Year for Nigerians – Atiku

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, said the outgoing year was not a successful year for Nigerians.

He also said in a statement that Nigerians faced great insecurity, unemployment, economic hardship and other challenges in 2019.

Atiku, who was the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, called for collaborative efforts of all stakeholders to get Nigeria out of its current challenges.

He said, “I do not share the sentiment when some people claim that 2019 was a successful year for Nigerians. Such sentiments are reductionist and do the harm of making us have a false sense of victory.

“The bitter truth is that Nigeria is still in the throes of economic instability, with more people losing jobs and the attendant outcome of more children being out of school and more families having a hard time in accessing basic needs of life.”

