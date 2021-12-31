JS118072815_Major-General-Lucky-Irabor-xlarge_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqZgEkZX3M936N5BQK4Va8RWtT0gK_6EfZT336f62EI5U

2022: Brace for More Challenges, CDS Irabor Tells Military

The Federal Government has yesterday unfolded plans for a reinvigorated anti-terror war next year to get rid of insurgents, kidnappers and other criminal elements.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, who acknowledged the need to regig the battle, charged officers and men of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to brace for more challenges next year.

Gen. Irabor said although the outgoing year was challenging, 2022 will be more challenging in all aspects of national security.

He urged the military to rekindle commitment, efficiency and effectiveness in a bid restore security and peace.

