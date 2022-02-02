2023: Atiku Meets IBB

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar visited the hilltop mansion of ex-military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday.

Daily Trust reports that the duo held a private meeting, which lasted for about 45 minutes.

Atiku had earlier visited Governor Sani Bello, who had endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidency.’

The former vice-president told reporters that he was in Niger to commiserate with the people of the state over the recent attacks by bandits.

Bandits had carried out multiple attacks in the state recently.

In one of such attacks, the gunmen overran a military base, killing security operatives before gunning down residents.

In his chat with reporters, Atiku said the incessant attacks were worrisome.

“I only came on a courtesy visit to the governor and to commiserate with him and people of the state over the incessant banditry in Niger state.”

“I just discussed with the governor on the insecurity in the state and from what I heard, it is a very serious and pathetic situation and it is most unfortunate.”

Asked about his presidential aspiration, Abubakar said: “I have only come on a visit, I will let you know about my presidential ambition at the appropriate time.”

Although Atiku. 75, is yet to declare for presidency, there are signs that he is interested in the race.

One of his campaign groups headed by Chief Raymond Dokpesi, media mogul, had last week said Atiku would do a single term of four years if elected.

Last week, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State said though Atiku is qualified to be president, age is not on his side.

