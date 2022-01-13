2023: Dele Momodu Declares For Presidency Under PDP

Publisher and newspaper columnist, Aare Dele Momodu, on Thursday declared to run for president on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the declaration at the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja after formally presenting his letter of intent to vie for the presidential ticket to the National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) in the 2011 election said he is now better prepared to run, adding that he “won’t be intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently”.

“After due consultations with my family, friends and some stakeholders, I have arrived at the decision to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of our great party, PDP, if selected as the party’s candidate,” he said.

“I hasten to add that this is my personal decision, although I have received advice, encouragement and support from diverse quarters since I started my consultations.

“I, therefore, offer myself to the PDP as the best aspirant to turn the fortunes of our esteemed party and our well-endowed country around. In this regard, and with a deep sense of humility and profound respect.

“I urge the party not to consider picking its candidate based on the usual considerations which had spectacularly failed our country in the past. The mood of the teeming youths, and indeed every patriotic Nigerian, who we need to come out en masse to vote for our party, aligns with this view.

“It is for this reason, that I invite our great party, PDP, to accept that it must search for a veritable flag bearer with the requisite leadership and visionary qualities that Nigerians now earnestly yearn for.

“I’m convinced that the time has come to seriously challenge and dislodge those politicians who have held our country to ransom by kidnapping, hijacking and destroying the future of our younger generation and generations yet unborn.

“I’m better prepared now than at the time of my first foray into the fray in 2011, and I am fully ready and certainly capable for the onerous tasks and responsibilities ahead.

“I wish to place on record my firm promise and commitment not to be harassed, bullied or intimidated by anyone who feels he or she can buy the whole of Nigeria with loads of cash fraudulently and illegally filched and taken from the Nigerian people.”

Ayu, in his remarks, promised to provide a level-playing field for all aspirants, adding that the party has no preferred candidate.

The Chairman, who said the aspirant had brought his political and media experience to the party, urged him to seek the support of the party members.

He said the party would support him if he emerges as its candidate and will expect all other aspirants to team up with whoever becomes the standard-bearer of the party.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.