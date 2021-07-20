2023 Election: AGF Denies Jonathan/Malami Presidential Ticket

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has denied report linking him to the 2023 presidential ticket with the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

His media aide, Dr Bashir Gwandu, described the rumour as a figment of some person’s imagination who are bent on distracting the minister from his official duties

Gwandu added that the AGF never discussed such with anybody and had not shown interest in any political post.

He said that Malami is so occupied with his ministerial duties of serving his country the best way he could.

“2023 is still very far to even talk about it. The attorney has never indicated interest to stand for election with anybody,” he said.

He advised members of the public to be wary of what they say or post on social media or anywhere.

“What the minister needs now is to focus more on how to deliver the much-needed services to the country and that is what he has been doing and will continue to do,” he added.

He explained that people should not force words into the mouth of the AGF and to, henceforth, stop peddling such unfounded rumours that have no basis whatsoever.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.