2023 Election: APC is not Interested in an Igbo Presidency – Gov. Hope Uzodinma

Senator Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo State, says the All Progressives Congress is not looking for an Igbo president for the 2023 elections.

Asked whether the APC is committed to zoning 2023 presidential ticket to the South-East on Channels TV on Friday, Mr Uzodinma dismissed speculations on his party zoning presidency to the South-East, saying the APC is not interested in an Igbo presidency.

“We are not looking for an Igbo President. We are looking for a President of Nigeria,” Mr Uzodinma said. “We as a party APC we believe what we are practicing here is partisan democracy and every politician must be loyal to his party. At the end of the day it is the decision of the party that you belong to that will matter.”

Mr Uzodinma, who hosted President Muhammadu Buhari on a working visit in Owerri on Thursday, said Mr Buhari’s Thursday visit to Imo State has noting to do with 2023 politics.

“Our people came out to receive the president who visited Imo State in solidarity to the governor of Imo State. It has nothing to do with 2023 election or politics. We only received the president who came on a working visit, commissioned projects and had an interaction with us,” Mr Uzodinma said.

But contrary to Mr Uzodinma’s stance, his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi, said he would be pained if the APC fails to zone presidency to South-East Nigeria.

Mr Umahi defected from the PDP to the APC recently, citing the opposition party’s non-committal to zoning the presidency to his region.

Agitations of marginalisation of Igbos have been rife under the Buhari regime, culminating in secessionist calls by the Indigenous People of Biafra. Observers says zoning the presidency to South-East may quell such agitations.

