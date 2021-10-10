2023 Election: I’m Not Interested in Running for President – Jega

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Attahiru Jega, says he has no intention to contest for presidency in the 2023 elections.

He said this on Saturday at a lecture organised by the Kwara Visioners Network for Rural Development, with the theme ‘Politics, Governance and Leadership Recruitment in 21st Century Democracy,’ in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Jega stated that he had not told anyone he was interested in running for the position of Nigeria’s president noting that the speculations were made by the papers.

He said, “I have not told anybody that I have presidential ambition. These are speculations in the newspapers. It is true that I have registered as a member of a political party because I have decided no longer to do ‘siddon look’, and I have decided to contribute in any way possible to help develop a strong, political party that can be impactful, whether in the local level or in the state level, or at the national level.

The former Vice-Chancellor, who was recently part of the floating of a political movement, the Rescue Nigeria Project is also a member of the Peoples Redemption Party.

Jega noted that his mission is to build his party to a level where it has a structure across the country, insisting that his ambition is to contribute to Nigeria’s politics.

“When we are trying to build a party, first things first. We have to have the structure first. If people start with building a party today and deciding to become a candidate tomorrow, actually, you’re trying to destroy the basis of building the party, because everybody will have ambition.

“I have no ambition, and I have never told anyone that I want to be president. But I want to contribute to bring positive changes to our politics and I can do it from my own little corner.”

