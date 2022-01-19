2023: Garba Shehu Follows Tinubu Media Support Group on Twitter

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, has started following the Tinubu Media Support Group on Twitter.

Shehu, who was among President Buhari’s aides to tweet after the Twitter ban was lifted on January 13, has been active ever since.

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMS), @TinubuMediaS, was created in January following the declaration of former Lagos Governor, Bola Tinubu to contest the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The profile of the group describes it as “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project.”

The group follows 486 Twitter users and has 1,023 followers – including the presidential spokesman – at the time of filing this report.

President Buhari has refrained from disclosing his choice of successor, saying recently he would rather keep it to himself to prevent the individual from being “eliminated.”

Shehu joined the microblogging site in April 2015, follows 365 other Twitter users and has over 1.2 million followers.

