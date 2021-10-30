2023: Governors Can’t Decide on Presidential Zoning – Kwankwaso

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Friday said he had not decided on the 2023 presidential election.

Kwankwaso also said state governors could not sit in Lagos or anywhere in the North to decide on which zone would produce the next president for the country.

He said the decision should be taken by political parties after considering all variables, adding that what is important is to get the right person to do the job.

The former governor spoke during an interview monitored on Arise Television, where he also picked holes in the administration of the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, saying he is not satisfied with his performance.

He criticised the state’s debt burden, saying Kano is currently in debt to the tune of N187bn, which is unacceptable.

Asked if he would be contesting for presidency in 2023, he said, “I have not taken that decision yet.”

