2023: IBB Endorses Osinbajo for President

Nigeria’s former military president, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to contest for the office of president at the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He described Osinbajo as a personality the nation should look up to for leadership.

General Babangida disclosed this yesterday when a pressure group, Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation (OGO), paid him a courtesy visit at his Hilltop Residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former military dictator said that Osinbajo is a man that can mobilise and engineer growth in the country.

General Babangida averred that the vice president is a man who can communicate with the country and inspire the citizens for a better and productive society.

“I know the vice president very well. He is a good man. I have spoken with him a couple of times; he is a good person. We need a good man like Osinbajo at the helm of affairs of this country – someone people can learn from; someone people of goodwill share a common conviction with. He has this great passion for the country and I want other Nigerians to emulate his passion for the good of our country.

“We want other Nigerians to emulate this passion. I am always available to share my experience about the country.”

He also stated that politicians should always have a vision for a united and great Nigeria as a shining example of democracy in the continent. He also hailed the convener of the group for their convictions and belief about the country.

Babangida urged the group not to relent in seeking a prosperous Nigeria, urging other groups to learn from the organisation.

Speaking further, he said politicians had a lot to learn from the organisation.

“I believe you have experience with politicians already and we will follow you based on this conviction that you have about this country.

“I pray you grow this body so that people will speak well of you, and I pray other organisations will learn from you.

“With constant engagement, there are people who can bring about positive change in this country. Please stay on course and I know things will be much better than now.”

He also urged the group to convey his best wishes to the vice president.

On his part, the national convener, OGO, Ojo Sylvanus Folusho, praised Babangida for believing in the dreams of the group. He also hailed him for endorsing Osinbajo as president ahead of the 2023 polls.

He said, “We are here to consult former military president Ibrahim Babangida and you hear him clearly. Babangida described Osinbajo as a passionate leader that can move the country forward to the greater heights we are expecting.

“Babangida is a resolute leader and he has given us his word and we should convey his best wishes to the vice president. He also told us to continue our conviction for a better Nigeria and we will continue to preach the gospel of Osinbajo.

“I am hopeful that the VP will accept to run for 2023 president. We have been in this struggle for two, three years and we are happy about this endorsement.”

