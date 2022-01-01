2023: Jonathan Will Lose His Glory If He Runs, El-Rufai, Moghalu, Bakare Can’t Be Elected – Primate Ayodele

Leader and Spiritual Head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has advised former President Goodluck Jonathan against throwing his hat in the ring for the 2023 presidential race, noting that the former president would lose his glory if he succumbs to any pressure to contest again.

He added that presidential aspirants and potential candidates like Kingsley Moghalu, Nasir El-Rufai and Pastor Tunde Bakare should not waste their time contesting the 2023 presidential elections as they cannot be elected.

Ayodele said this in an interview with The Sun newspaper where he shared some prophecies for 2022.

“Goodluck Jonathan will lose his past and present-day glory. There will be pressure on him. Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is another good person but there will be scandals against him”, Ayodele said.

He said: “Asiwaju Tinubu venturing into the presidency will not make Nigeria great. Yahaya Bello’s presidential plan will be stopped and his party will frustrate his effort. Doyin Okupe should not waste his money on any election. Nyesom Wike will struggle for the top position in the PDP and will want to aspire to be number one. The senate and the governors will flex muscle on who becomes the presidential candidate of the APC.

“Sule Lamido should also not waste his money on the election. This will be someone ready to sacrifice so many things for the country. There will be a lot that will surround who will become the next president of Nigeria. The person will not be too old or too young. The person will have a clean bill of health from scandals. Kingsley Moghalu and Omoyele Sowore should not waste their money because they won’t become the president of Nigeria. The president will have to sign the electronic transmission of the election results bill into law to stop rigging of elections. Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai can’t be the president of Nigeria.

“Pastor Tunde Bakare should not waste his time and money on presidential election ambition. He cannot be elected. The ruling party will want to ruin the opposition. Thus, the opposition needs to be stable during the build-up to the elections.”

Primate Ayodele identified some individuals he said will win elective posts that will favour Nigeria more meaningfully. They include: Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Bukola Saraki, Samuel Ortom, Bala Mohammed, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and Emmanuel Edom. The following are the ones from the APC; Abubakar Malami, Boss Mustapha, Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Babatunde Fashola, Bisi Akande, Mai Mala Buni Ibikunle Amusun and Aregbesola Rauf.

