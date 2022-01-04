2023: Mimiko Denies Vice Presidential Ambition

The immediate-past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, has denied a media report suggesting that he was nursing ambition to become a presidential running mate in the next year’s presidential election.

Mimiko, who denied any permutation of being the vice presidential choice to the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, for the 2023 presidential election, described the report the as “false and conjectural.”

While debunking the report from a national newspaper regarding a meeting with Tambuwal to discuss his role as the vice-president come 2023 general election, Mimiko said he was not involved in any false permutations as reported in the said newspaper.

The former governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, John Paul Akinduro, said that such a meeting never took place.

According to him, the reports “are all false and do not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the PDP as Nigeria coasts home to the 2023 election.”

The statement partly reads, “Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere muted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda.”

Mimiko, however, asked Nigerians and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members in particular, to disregard the report as it was false and conjectural.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.