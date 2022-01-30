2023: Ngige to Decide on Presidential Ambition in Easter

Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige has said he will make his intentions known on the 2023 presidency by Easter.

The former Anambra Governor said he is still making consultations on the issue with major stakeholders in the country.

Ngige spoke at the Anambra office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Awka at the weekend when he gave out empowerment facilities to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Overwhelmed by the empowerment, Anambra women led by lady Nancy Okafor begged Ngige to declare for the presidency, adding that he was the right person from the South East for the position.

Okafor said that they had waited for his declaration for the presidency without any response, adding that they were no longer comfortable with his silence on the issue.

“We don’t want to wait for three months for you to decide whether to run or not, we’re mandating you to throw your hat in the ring for that position,”she said.

Ngige, who refused to respond on the issue at first, said he came for the empowerment programme which would help them set up their families, adding that was the most important thing for him.

According to him: “This is the phase two of the empowerment programme to help your businesses. If you sell any of the materials you will be arrested, rather, use them to create employment and earn a living ”

He added that the bags of rice were his own personal donation to the people., adding that all the items amounted to over N50 million.

“There are water pumps for farmers, generating sets, dyers from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment among other items, including uncountable number of bags of rice from me and they are all for women

“I want to use this opportunity to inform you that we’re going to do phases 3 and 4 respectively. What I want to do is to create addressee for our party members in the State,” the Minister said

On the 2023 Presidency, Ngige said: “We’ve started political talks again. Please, give me around Easter where we’re going to have another session like this to discuss your request.

“I’m still consulting the political leaders in the country on your request, by that time I will decide, I know it’s my right to decide on that. I will take such decision at the appropriate time.”

