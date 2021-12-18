2023: Osinbajo Most Competent For Presidency – BFO

A group, Businessmen for Osinbajo (BFO) has declared support for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election, describing him as the most competent for the job.

“The formation of Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO) came as a result of many unique leadership and exemplary qualities identified in the vice president which a serious country desperate for answers to national questions in all ramifications must not miss,” the group’s convener, Dr Tayo Fashogbon, said at a press conference in Abuja shortly after the official launch of the body.

He said the BFO was a volunteering group formed by businessmen across the country whom have come together to identify the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as “the most capable and competent hand to take over from the present administration come 2023.”

He noted that the group the mandate of millions of Nigerian businessmen across the country.

“This came as a result of the fact that no Nigerian can doubt the financial and economic proficiency of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, judging from his wealth of knowledge, experiences and background in financial, monetary and fiscal policies. All the above gave businessmen in the country the reason to settle for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo in the coming presidential election.

“This is because businessmen in Nigeria also believe in the capacity of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to squarely address the security issues and challenges facing the country. This would no doubt facilitate greater foreign investors into the country for the overall benefit of all Nigerians especially the youths population many of whom are presently unemployed”, he said.

He further said that Nigeria does not need a “trial and error president”, stating that the 8 years’ experience as a vice president can’t be thrown into the dustbin of history.

