2023: Over 2,500 Clerics Pray for Tinubu in Kano

At least 2,500 Islamic clerics in Kano State on Saturday held a special prayer session for the success of the presidential ambition of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The prayer session, which was organized by the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa, took place in his village, Kofa, in Bebeji Local Government area of the state.

The clerics were led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

Jibrin, a former member of the House of Representatives for Bebeji/Kiru Constituency, said the prayer was “organised for the success of the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections as well as for peace and stability in the country.”

He said: “I can confirm to you that Tinubu will contest the 2023 elections. The aspect of the decision is done; it’s a done deal.

“Arrangements to publicly declare will soon be known. I’m talking to you officially that he (Tinubu) will contest the presidential seat.

“We need somebody who can carry along everybody and I believe that Tinubu is the best option for Nigeria. He is not a religious fanatic and has massive networks across all the boundaries in the country.

“Asiwaju has worked extensively for the APC and never shifted ground. He is competent to be the president of this country.

“Nigerians always go for quality and I believe that issue is purely on the quality of the person.

“I don’t see a dark horse coming in 2023. It will take super miracle in APC and God willing, Tinubu will emerge as president.

“Asiwaju has an edge ahead of others. He will not lose the ticket and will be the president of this great country under the APC.”

Also at the occasion, Jibrin gave start- up capital to 2,500 youths who have been trained in various skills while scholarship grants were given to over 2,500 girls from the 44 local government areas of the state.

Each of the beneficiaries received financial support ranging from N100,000 downwards, Kofa said.

Tinubu Support Group inaugurates steering committee in Ondo

The Tinubu Support Group (TSG) has also inaugurated its steering committee in the six local government areas of Ondo North Senatorial District to boost support for the presidential bid of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking at the inauguration, the National Coordinator of Asiwaju Change Movement, Hon. Simisola Ayoade, said the committee would work out modalities and strategise towards actualising the ambition of the former Lagos State governor.

Ayoade said the group was still pressurising Tinubu to join the presidential race.

She described Tinubu as a “man who is ready to sacrifice all he has for his fatherland. A man who has comfortable control of the entire Southwest and six solid governors, yet threw everything for an alliance with President Buhari for the love of the great people of Nigeria to midwife the birth of a new pan Nigerian political party of our dreams.

“A man who ran a state that gives opportunities to citizens for appointive and elective positions on merit without regard to their religion, ethnicity, or clan. This is a man who left office in 2007 yet is popular to date. Because he is focused, consistent, and has been the central figure of Nigerian politics since our return to democracy in 1999.”

A chieftain of the Ondo APC, Barr. R. O Kazeem, said Tinubu has obliquely indicated his interest hence the need to support him ahead of the 2023 election became imperative.

“He has worked and built many bigwigs in the political space. No other person showed interest, only him, and we are going to support him to clinch the ticket,” he said.

