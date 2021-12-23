2023: PDP Can Win Presidency – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday boasted of the Peoples Democratic Party’s capacity to win the 2023 presidency.

The new national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, also affirmed Wike’s confidence in the party’s chances.

Wike said concerned stakeholders fought for the change of the immediate past national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, because they wanted to reposition the party to win the presidency in 2023.

He maintained that such change of leadership at the national level was also to avert a situation of doom for the party.

Speaking at the flag-off of Oyigbo-Okoloma Road in Oyigbo Local Government Area on Wednesday, Wike said the party now has good leadership in place to rescue Nigeria from the All Progressives Congress.

A statement signed by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, quoted the governor as saying, “Some of us rose and said we will not wait. It doesn’t matter if the person is anybody from Rivers State or not, what’s important for us is for the PDP to have a good leadership to fight for the change of leadership in this country come 2023.”

He therefore urged the party’s new chairman, who inaugurated the road, to effect positive change in the party and return it to power.

The governor declared that the people of the state have no other party than the PDP, which is why they will not allow it to die.

He said his state was among few states in the country that denied the APC vote spread during the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

On the issue of his successor, the governor told party faithful currently consulting not to extend the consultation to the PDP national chairman or the National Working Committee of the party.

Ayu commended Wike and PDP governors for spreading development to all parts of their states.

He said while the APC-controlled government was busy borrowing money from foreign creditors and increasing the debt burden on Nigeria, PDP governors were delivering dividends of democracy.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.