2023 Presidency: ‘It Is Too Early,’ Jonathan Reacts To Rumoured Ambition

Former President Goodluck Jonathan seems to be undecided yet about returning to office in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari completes his second term.

Speculations that the former president may take over power from President Buhari, who succeeded him in 2015, may not end soon as Dr Jonathan could not give a definite position on his rumoured ambition.

He had a brief session with reporters on Friday after attending an event organised by the Commonwealth Community Choir in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

When asked if he would be joining the presidential race in the 2023 general elections, Dr Jonathan said, “It is too early to talk about that.”

He also spoke about the issue of insecurity in the country and called for support for the Federal Government and the security agencies to overcome the challenges.

The former president noted that Nigeria was not the only country affected by insecurity, adding that he had his challenges to deal with while in office.

He also spoke about the political crisis in Mali, saying the situation has been brought under control following the intervention of ECOWAS.

Dr Jonathan contested the 2015 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but lost and conceded defeat to President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was the first time an incumbent president would lose re-election and conceded defeat in the history of Nigeria. This earned him accolades within and outside the country, leading to his emergence as ECOWAS special envoy.

He first assumed the office of the President of Nigeria between 2010 to 2011, succeeding former President Musa Yar’Adua’s who died May 5, 2010. Upon completing the term, Dr Jonathan ran for President on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2011 and won, extending his stay in office by another four years.

He had served as the Bayelsa State Governor between 2005 and 2007, and later Vice President from 2007 to 2010.

