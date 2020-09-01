2023 Presidency: No Zoning in APC Constitution, Says Kalu

As the agitation for the South to produce the next President in 2023 gathers momentum, a former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Chief Orji Kalu, has warned those clamouring for power shift that there is no zoning in the constitution of the ruling All Progressive Congress Party.

Kalu made this known in Minna on Monday when he visited a former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at his Hilltop mansion.

He said it was erroneous to believe that after the eight-year tenure of the President, Muhammad Buharis , power would automatically be transferred to the South.

“Most people are not aware that there is no zoning of the position of the President in the constitution of the APC; Nigerians from every part can contest for the office of President,” Kalu stated.

On the insecurity bedevilling the country, Kalu attributed it to the handiwork of saboteurs, who he said were frustrating all measures put in place to halt the carnage.

The former governor noted that the much maligned Generals had what it takes to bring the current security challenges under control.

The Senate Chief Whip said he was in Minna on a private visit to welcome Abdulsalami from his recent medical trip abroad.

____

