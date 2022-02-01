2023 Presidency: Tambuwal Begins Nationwide Consultations

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on Monday concluded plans to begin nationwide consultations on the viability of his presidential ambition.

Tambuwal noted that he has never ventured into any political striving without seeking the approval and blessing of the people of his state as well as constituency.

He, therefore, resolved to start a nationwide consultation process that would enable him decide whether to throw his heart in the ring or not.

He said: “I have listened to our party leaders, women and youths on the call that I should initiate and begin the process of consultations with a view to running and contesting for the President of Nigeria under the banner of our great party.”

He, thereafter, informed that he would launch the deliberations in earnest and announce what feedbacks he got.

However, going down memory lane, Tambuwal recalled that, “The voices of wisdom, conscience and advices from our leaders reflecting, anchoring and leveraging on some part of my (political) history was accurate.

“When members of the House of Representatives of the 7th Assembly approached with their desire for me to constest for the position of Speaker, I gave them certain conditions, one of which was that I have leaders – late President Shehu Shagari, former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko and two others in (Sokoto) state.

“I told them to go to my state and consult with these leaders. If they bless your initiative, I will accept your proposal and contest for the Speaker.

“When they came to Sokoto, President Shehu Shagari of blessed memory admonished them that, ‘if you are putting our son forward as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, your efforts must not be sectional or religious,” Tambuwal stressed, pointing to the direction of current political pursuits, which thrust, he notes, must be based on a genuine effort to produce a President for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.

____

