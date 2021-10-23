2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello is a Joke , He is Never a Presidential Candidate

The Diaspora Support Group for Asiwaju , says support for former governor of Lagos State, Sen. Bola Tinubu to run for presidency in 2023, is a collective task.

The group said everyone should support Tinubu to become president, irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments and reject the likes of Governor Yahaya Bello and many others who dosent mean well for Nigeria.

Dr Akinbode Badeji, Director-General of the support group, said this in a statement made available to Newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

Badeji, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Nigeria youths must not allow the like of governor Yahaya Bello to decieve them into believing that they mean well for the country.

“It is funny when you see the likes of governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State declaring to run for the presidency”.

“Yahaya Bello is never a Presidential candidate and the youths should never take him serious”.

“Bello is a failure and a total embarrassment to the Nigeria youth, his recent deception is the EFCC saga”.

“After taking the elders, Senators , state assembly members, to the EFCC Boss to broker a deal on a condition that the money discovered will be returned to CBN, came out to lie to the public that the EFCC found nothing against him”.

“The EFCC withdrawing the court proceeding does not in anyway mean Yahaya Bello is innocent, It was to stop the funds from been stolen that the EFCC went to court and to what essence will it be to continue the matter when he agreed to return the money to the CBN”.

“Yahaya Bello only enjoys immunity as a governor ,he has alot of cases to answer, the miss management of Kogi State can not be forgiven, after 6 years as a governor he has nothing to show for it, and such a person dreaming of becoming the president must be a joke.

“Tinubu stands out as one politician with the best résumé to consolidate on the next level milestones of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Badeji noted that Nigeria was on national rebirth, pioneered by President Buhari , after several years of maladministration by her former handlers.

“We looked around for such personality with the political clout and national appeal to the various interest groups, that can consolidate on whatever achievements the Buhari government has made.

“And we discovered that one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leaders, Tinubu, is the best man for the job and the Youths should join in the movement . He said.

