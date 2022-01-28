2023: Tinubu Most Qualified, Marketable Candidate for President — Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday endorsed National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for president, saying his “indisputable capability” to effectively manage human and material resources for visible progress stands him out as the most qualified Nigerian to be President in 2023.

Speaking on Thursday during the formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees, the governor described Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the most qualified successor and viable choice for the 2023 presidency.

The Movement was conceived and set up by members of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos for the actualization of the presidential ambition of the former Lagos governor.

He said the indisputable capability of Tinubu to effectively manage human and material resources for visible progress stood him out as the most qualified Nigerian to be president in 2023.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s qualification rested on his demonstrated capacity in turning Lagos State into a flourishing economy.

He said the progress in Lagos remained a visible experiment initiated by the APC leader.

Sanwo-Olu said Nigeria has continued to shoulder the burden of the black race, and the country’s transformation into a stable economy would be a source of pride to the black man.

According to him, in 2023, the country needs a capable leader with progressive ideas to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and build on the progress recorded by the current administration.

“Tinubu’s practicable ideas in governance make him the most qualified successor and saleable choice for the job.

“Our country is the most populous black nation in the world and the responsibility that comes with that is enormous. No doubt that the destiny of the entire black race is tied to the greatness of Nigeria.

“If our country must be great, we have the responsibility to choose the leadership that will bring about true transformation across every facet of our national life.

“Who is that rallying figure that should lead us in this journey? The answer is deeply connected to our mission and purpose here today. That person must be a detribalised Nigerian and a bridge-builder, who has been tested and trusted.

“A thinker, who must sustain the legacy our current president is leaving behind. That person is the reason we are inaugurating this movement for the actualization of his presidential ambition. That person is our great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

