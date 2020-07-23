21 Gun Salute as Tolulope Arotile is Laid to Rest in Abuja

Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, the first Nigerian female combat helicopter pilot, has been laid to rest with full military honours in Abuja.

Arotile died following head injuries sustained when her former classmate at Airforce Secondary School ‘accidentally’ hit her on Monday, July 14.

A 21 gun salute was accorded to the slain late flying officer before her remains were buried at the National Military Cemetery, as scores of colleagues, including family members, bid tearful adieu.

The remains of the first Nigerian female Combat Helicopter Pilot, which arrived at the Cemetery at exactly 8.38 am, were lowered into the grave at exactly 11.05 am.

Arotile was buried in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

The hierarchy of the Nigerian Military led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin paid tributes.

Governor Yayaha Bello of Kogi State and his wife, Rasheedat Bello; Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; Chairmen of Senate and House Committees on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na’lla and Hon Shehu Koku were among the dignitaries who attended the burial of the late flying officer.

In his sermon, the officiating chaplain, Group Captain Rev Dogo Gani, urges the bereaved family to get strong and take solace in the fact that the fallen Heroine lived a life that made them and the nation proud.

The cleric also berated Nigerian successive administrations for not placing the high premium of value on young men and women who have been found to serve the country at the peak of patriotism, dedication, and commitment.

Gani noted Nigerian leadership has always used and dumped such patriots, a tradition he admonished those in authorities to stop.

