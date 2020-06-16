NCDC

‘216 in Lagos’, ‘103 in Rivers’ — NCDC Confirms 573 New COVID-19 Cases

For the first time since confirming its index case on March 27, 2020, Rivers recorded its highest daily COVID-19 toll with 103 new cases confirmed in the state.

This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update.

Making the announcement at 11:50pm on Monday, the agency confirmed 573 new COVID-19 infections in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Lagos also recorded a high number of infections with 216 new cases.

However, four new fatalities were confirmed on Monday, while 129 persons were discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 5,220, to 5,349.

A total of 16,658 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDC

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Police Have Arrested 799 Suspected Rapists, Says IGP

Police Have Arrested 799 Suspected Rapists, Says IGP

News
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
Senate President mourns Senator Osinowo

Senate President mourns Senator Osinowo

News
  • 16 Jun
  • 0
COVID-19: It Is Not Safe To Reopen Schools, Viewing Centres – PTF

COVID-19: It Is Not Safe To Reopen Schools, Viewing Centres – PTF

News
  • 16 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top