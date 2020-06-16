‘216 in Lagos’, ‘103 in Rivers’ — NCDC Confirms 573 New COVID-19 Cases
For the first time since confirming its index case on March 27, 2020, Rivers recorded its highest daily COVID-19 toll with 103 new cases confirmed in the state.
This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update.
Making the announcement at 11:50pm on Monday, the agency confirmed 573 new COVID-19 infections in 19 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).
Lagos also recorded a high number of infections with 216 new cases.
However, four new fatalities were confirmed on Monday, while 129 persons were discharged, increasing the number of recoveries from 5,220, to 5,349.
A total of 16,658 COVID-19 cases have now been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.
