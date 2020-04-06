U.S. Evacuates 376 Citizens From Nigeria
The United States has evacuated 376 of her citizens from Nigeria amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US citizens departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, for Washington Dulles International Airport.
According to the US consulate in Nigeria, the chartered flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines departed at 5:25pm Nigerian time.
The consulate said it is the first in a series of repatriation flights for American citizens out of Lagos, adding that more flights would depart Lagos within the next few days.
