U.S. Evacuates 376 Citizens From Nigeria

The United States has evacuated 376 of her citizens from Nigeria amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The US citizens departed Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, for Washington Dulles International Airport.

According to the US consulate in Nigeria, the chartered flight operated by Ethiopian Airlines departed at 5:25pm Nigerian time.

The consulate said it is the first in a series of repatriation flights for American citizens out of Lagos, adding that more flights would depart Lagos within the next few days.

More to come…

