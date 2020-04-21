38 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC As Sokoto Record First Index Case
Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been recorded; says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 665.
According to the NCDC, 23 cases were discovered in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti.
In its tweet late on Monday evening, the NCDC noted that the total number of those discharged is 188, while 22 deaths have been recorded.
