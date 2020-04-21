ncdc-boss

38 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC As Sokoto Record First Index Case

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been recorded;  says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

This brings the total number of cases confirmed to 665.

According to the NCDC, 23 cases were discovered in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 in Borno, 2 in Abia, 1 in FCT, 1 in Sokoto and 1 in Ekiti.

In its tweet late on Monday evening, the NCDC noted that the total number of those discharged is 188, while 22 deaths have been recorded.

NCDC

@NCDCgov

Thirty-eight new cases of have been reported;

23 in Kano
5 in Gombe
3 in Kaduna
2 in Borno
2 in Abia
1 in FCT
1 in Sokoto
1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 188
Deaths: 2

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide, is Dead

Ex-AGF, Richard Akinjide, is Dead

News
  • 21 Apr
  • 0
Brent Crude Crashes to $25, US Oil Falls Below $1

Brent Crude Crashes to $25, US Oil Falls Below $1

Business
  • 21 Apr
  • 0
FG’s Tokenism Won’t Solve Varsity Problems –ASUU

FG’s Tokenism Won’t Solve Varsity Problems –ASUU

News
  • 21 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top