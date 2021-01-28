384 Stranded Nigerians Return From Saudi Arabia

A total of 384 Nigerians stranded in Saudi Arabia on Thursday arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The returnees arrived via Air flight B773 at about 1:10 pm local time. They include 300 males, 80 females, and one infant.

A representative of the minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bolaji received the returnees at the Hajj Terminal where he charged them not to despair.

He however said the Nigerian government does not support illegal migration.

