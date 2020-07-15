463 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded As Total Infections Rise To 33,616

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections have risen with 463 new cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33,616.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this in a tweet on Tuesday night.

The new infections were identified in 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Lagos State maintained its lead position with 128 new infections, bringing the total infections in the state to 12, 711.

Other states with new infections are Kwara – 92, Enugu – 39, Delta – 33, Edo – 29, Plateau – 28, Kaduna – 23, Oyo – 15 with Ogun and Osun each having cases.

Though new infections in the FCT stand at 12, relatively low when compared to 99 cases as of July 13, states like Ondo and Rivers each reported 9 fresh infections.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Abia – 8, Bayelsa – 5, Ekiti – 3 and Borno – 2.

NCDC however, noted that a total of 13,792 patients have recovered and been discharged, while the country’s death toll stands at 754.

