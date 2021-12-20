5000 Displaced as Gunmen Kill 45 Farmers in Nasarawa

At least 45 farmers have been killed and 27 injured following renewed violence in Lafia, Obi and Awe local government areas of Nigeria’s north-central Nasarawa state.

The first attack, which started on Friday morning, continued up till Sunday night, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Citing a source, the report said up to 5000 farmers across 12 communities have been displaced as a result of the attacks.

Some of those who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at hospitals across Obi, Lafia and Awe Local Government Areas.

However, the state president of Tiv Development Association (TID), Mr. Peter Ahemba, said over twenty corpses of his kinsmen were recovered across the three local government areas.

He listed the affected communities as Chabo, Daar, Tse-Udugh, Ayaakeke, Kyor-Chiha, Usual and Hagher.

Others are Joor, Angwan, Ayaba, Tyungu and Ugba.

He added that the inhabitants of affected villages had deserted their home for fear of being attacked.

His words: “Over 5000 persons have been displaced across twelve communities, taking refuge in Obi and Agwatashi towns while some of them have relocated to their relatives in Lafia local government area of the state.

“Over twenty corpses have been recovered so far with the support of security agencies of both the military and the Nigeria Police Force, Nasarawa state command.

“Scores are still missing in the bush and we don’t know whether they are alive or death,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa state command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, explained that a complaint was made on Friday that one Mr Umaru Idrisu of Gidan Washi Village in Obi LGA was attacked and killed by unknown armed men.

He said upon receipt of the complaint, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adesina Soyemi, immediately drafted the Divisional Police Officer in Obi LGA to move to the scene where the corpse was recovered and later taken to the hospital for post mortem examination before it was released to the family for burial according to Islamic rites.

His words: “While investigation was ongoing, a suspected reprisal attack was carried out by unknown persons in Hangara village, Lafia East Development Area in Lafia LGA and crossed over to the neighboring Kwayero Village of Obi LGA.”

“The following persons namely: Sani Dauda, Danjuma Liambee, Uloho Jerry, Shedrack Kente, Boniface John, Tersoo Clement, Gwanje Soja and Ayuba Ali were attacked and killed; their corpses were recovered and taken to the hospital by the Police.

“A joint team of the Nigeria Police Force and the Military has been mobilized to the affected areas with a view to restoring peace and possible arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” he added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.