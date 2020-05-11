60-Year-Old US Citizen Dies in Delta After Showing Symptoms of COVID-19

Share Pin 0 Shares

A 60-year-old US citizen suspected to have shown symptoms of COVID-19 has died in Delta state.

Hafiz Inuwa, the commissioner of police in the state, who confirmed the incident said the woman was in Nigeria to visit her male friend.

According to him, the 60-year-old was kept in a hotel in Warri for sometime before being relocated to another hotel around Orerokpe.

“While they were together for about a week, the woman was coughing and having difficulty in breathing and stooling. So, she was taken to a hospital on Saturday when her condition became worse and eventually died,” Inuwa said.

He said the male friend is with the police in Orerokpe.

The police chief said he called the attention of the commissioner for health in Delta to the development so as to contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in view of the symptoms shown by the deceased.

Inuwa warned policemen to be careful in dealing with the said male friend in order not to get infected with the disease.

Delta has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.