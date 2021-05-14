‘$65 Million Fraud’: Buhari’s Son-In-Law Declared Wanted

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has declared Gimba Yau Kumo, a son-in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari, wanted over an alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo, who got married to Fatima, one of the president’s daughters in 2016, was alleged to have perpetrated the crime alongside one Tarry Rufus and another Bola Ogunsola.

In a statement on Thursday, Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, asked anyone who had information on the whereabouts of the trio to report to the ICPC headquarters or the nearest police station.

“The persons whose pictures appear above, Mr. Tarry Rufus, Mr. Gimba Yau Kumo and Mr. Bola Ogunsola, are hereby declared wanted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in connection with issues bordering on misappropriation of National Housing Funds and diversion of the sum of Sixty Five Million dollars ($65,000,000),” the ICPC said.

“Anyone who has useful information on their whereabouts should report to ICPC Headquarters Abuja, any of the ICPC State Offices or the nearest police station.”

Kumo, who served as Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, under ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He hails from Gombe State.

The presidency is yet to react to the allegations levelled against him.

Source: DailyTrust

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources