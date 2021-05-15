$65m Fraud: ICPC Fugitive no Longer Buhari’s In-Law – Presidency

The Presidency Friday night said a fugitive declared wanted by the anti-graft body, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), is no longer an in-law of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement said it was unfortunate to bring President Buhari’s family into the case since the relationship with the fugitive had ended some years ago.

The ICPC had declared Gimba Yau Kumo, believed to be a son-in-law of the President, wanted over an alleged $65 million fraud.

Kumo, who got married to Fatima, one of the president’s daughters in 2016, was alleged to have perpetrated the crime alongside one Tarry Rufus and another Bola Ogunsola.

The statement read: “A running story to the effect that the ICPC has declared ‘an in-law of the President’ wanted in connection with fraud involving the large sum of money, USD65 million to be exact, should normally be an affirmation that our anti-corruption agencies/institutions are truly independent and allowed unfettered freedom by the President, which in fact is the case.

“That a state institution can issue such is a measure of the administration’s commitment to accountability, equality and justice.

“To set the records straight, the person declared wanted by the ICPC is not an in-law to President Buhari.

“While at some point in time, the said fugitive from justice had been linked to a family member in marriage, that relationship has ended some years ago.

“It is therefore unfortunate to bring the President’s family into this case. It is in our view an attempt to generate views and sell copies of sensational reporting.”

In a statement on Thursday, Azuka Ogugua, spokesperson of the anti-graft commission, asked anyone who had information on the whereabouts of the trio to report to the ICPC headquarters or the nearest police station.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.