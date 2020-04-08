66-Year-Old Briton Dies of Coronavirus in Lagos
A 66-year-old citizen of the United Kingdom has died of coronavirus in Lagos State.
The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, announced this on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He also confirmed that cases of coronavirus had increased to 130 in the state.
He tweeted, “Lagos recorded another #COVID-19 related death: a 66-year-old Briton, who travelled from India via Dubai to Lagos on 17th of March, 2020.
