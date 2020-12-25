7 Killed As Insurgents Raid Village Near Chibok On Christmas Eve

At least, seven people have been killed and some houses razed down when gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents attacked a community near Chibok town on Christmas eve, sources said.

The incident happened at about 5 pm when the insurgents raided a remote village of Piyemi about 10 kilometers away from Chibok town in southern part of Borno State.

According to Bitrus Yohaanna, a local vigilante in Piyemi village, seven people lost their lives to the invaders and some houses were burnt down including churches.

“Exactly a year after, yesterday [Thursday], at about 5.00pm Boko Haram, marched to Piyemi and killed seven people, burned down two churches, dispensary and many homes and vanished back into the Sambisa Forest.

“These people have kept attacking us without any course. “You could recall that last year the same thing happened.

“They targeted people when we are cooking and that’s when they would come to kill, destroying and stealing all our Christmas foods. It is frustrating,” he lamented.

Top security source confirmed the incidents, but claimed six persons were killed not seven.

