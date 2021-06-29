A Bishop, Military Man Stormed Dunamis to Dupe Pastor Enenche

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Church, Abuja, Dr Paul Enenche, has narrated that two kidnappers, who disguised as a bishop from The Gambia and a naval officer stormed the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, at the Airport Road Abuja to defraud him.

Enenche stated this during a sermon last Wednesday that they were, however, exposed by the Spirit of God.

He stated that the suspected criminals were exposed during a chat with a little girl who they had kidnapped from Anambra State.

He revealed that the assailants were handed over to law enforcement agents after which they confessed to be criminals.

Enenche said, “On Monday I received a text message from a bishop who claimed he came from the country of Gambia and that he wanted to see me because he had an encounter where he was directed to meet with me so that I can pray and impact him so he can return to Gambia.

“He said he got someone’s number who would give him my contact, so after contacting the person, he (man in Nigeria) urged him to come to him so they would both meet me.

“The bishop told me that the man who promised to bring him to me demanded N1 million which according to him, he gave but said the person was no longer answering his calls.

“We called our pastor in the local government (area) where the man said he was, and when our pastor met the man, he told us that the story sounded real.

“There was also a naval officer who also heard about him and helped to rescue the ‘bishop’ who according to him revealed my contact which they used to call me.

“Our pastor in the state arranged for them to meet us here in Abuja. When I saw them, I excitedly received them and he narrated all the stories, how he had surgery with some terrible scars on his body. He said during the surgery, he was dead for four hours going to hell when he saw me and that I interrupted his death and asked him to come back to the world and come to Nigeria to meet me.

“So we decided to get them a place to stay over here both him and the ‘Naval officer’ and his ‘daughter’ who I had not seen that time.

“Then I came into the church auditorium to pray for some people and then I met him standing somewhere here waiting for when someone would take him to the lodge and then the little girl who he claimed is his daughter was standing here too.

“The Holy Ghost came on me on a spot so I asked the girl, is that your father? She said yes. Where do you stay? She said ‘I stay in Lagos.’ Have you travelled out of the country before? And she said no. So where are you from? She mentioned the state. What about the man? She told me the man is from Cross River State and lives in that place he claimed they kept him.

“Now when he came and I was talking to him, I already signalled one of our men who would arrange for me those that will show them the way. So I asked the girl to repeat what she told me and after that, I asked the man, this is your daughter right? He became silent.

“The little girl said, sir, I want you to free me from their hands; that they kidnapped her from Anambra State. According to the little girl, the man went to their church claiming to be a pastor and duped the people then ran away the next day with the little girl.

“When they arranged them to the law enforcement agency, the ‘bishop’ wanted to run through the window, after they arrested him back, he was made to talk the truth, he gave them the details. The naval officer was not a naval officer, he had never been in any force.

“They found police uniform in his bag. They now told him ‘how are we sure it is not a police you killed to get his uniform?’ They have sent for the family of the girl to come and pick her. The pastor of the church he duped is also on his way coming.”

