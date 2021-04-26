A Black Sunday At Awo-Omamma

In the wee hours of Sunday 25th of April,2021, Nigerian security agents laid siege on Obinna Victor’s hometown of Awo-omamma in Oru East LGA, Imo state.

The siege was carried out based on allegations that Obinna is one of the sponsors of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) separatist organization and they received information that he was in his hometown for the Easter holiday.

This unfounded allegation led to an inhumane attack on a peaceful village, resulting in casualties of innocent men, women and children, including a 13 year old girl.

Obinna, who is the CEO of Optimum Obidon Nig. Ltd, an upright businessman is being hunted by his own people.

His wife Oluchi and his parents have since gone into hiding. If such an act can be committed in his absence, one can only imagine what would have happened if they had found him at home.

