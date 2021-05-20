Abaribe Blasts Malami, Says AGF’s Divisive Rhetorics Unfortunate

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has accused the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, of threatening the nation’s unity with his reaction to the call for the ban on open grazing by the governors of the Southern part of Nigeria.

Abaribe in a statement in Abuja by his media aide, Uche Awon, said Malami’s statement had exposed his mindset about some people in Nigeria.

Part of the statement read, “While the local “bureau de change” business mostly done by the Fulanis are operating in all parts of Nigeria, why have they not elicited any resentment of other Nigerians?

“It is simply because they live and do their business peacefully without any problem. It is the murderous activities of Fulani herders that have given rise to the current demand for laws that will bring about peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

“What’s the correlation between spare parts sellers in a rented shop or government properly designated area and marauding Fulani herders destroying farms, killing and raping thus trampling on people’s private properties and means of livelihood?

“Such a divisive statement from a top federal government official, in fact, the chief legal adviser to the Federal Government at that, exposes a very dangerous mindset.

“This disposition has no doubt raised the tension in Nigeria to a frightening level.

“Why should an Attorney General of the Federation be so fixated in evoking ethnic/regional fault lines when duty calls for him to be a statesman?

“It is disheartening that Mr Abubakar Malami has chosen to debase our country. He has indeed questioned Nigeria’s unity. Very unfortunate,” Abaribe said

