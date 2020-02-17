‘Abba Kyari Has Committed Treason’, Reactions Follow NSA’s Leaked Letter on Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Share Pin 0 Shares

President Muhammadu Buhari’s government appears to be in disarray as details of a leaked letter written by National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno filtered into the public on Monday.

In the letter first published by Premium Times, Monguno accused President Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, of dangerously interfering on matters of national security.

The letter, addressed to the service chiefs and copied to the president and ministers for foreign affairs, defence, interior, police affairs and Kyari himself, is dated December 2019.

The NSA warned the service chiefs, asking them to desist from taking further directives from Kyari.

Nigerians on Twitter are currently reacting to the development. See some tweets;

Who is actually the president of the Federal Republic of NIGERIA? Is it the service chiefs?

Chief of staff, Abba Kyari?

National Security adviser, Babagana Monguno?

Or Buhari ? God would not forgive everyone who packaged a clueless and incompetence Buhari as President in 2015. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) February 17, 2020

Nigeria’s NSA Babagana Monguno, has accused Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari of issuing directives to service chiefs without the knowledge of the president.

Only God knows what Buhari is doing apart from checking cartoon pages, if Abba Kyari can be giving service chiefs orders — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) February 17, 2020

Well, this confirms my suspicion that Abba Kyari is behind the security calamities of the country.

I pray let this crisis get worse among the cabals. It will be to the benefit of those communities Buhari is blaming for security challenges.

Too bad. https://t.co/rWSAz07Zbf — Jasper Aniet Louis (@trueAFICIONADO) February 17, 2020

The conspiracy in Aso Rock is bigger than what we imagined and one thing is certain, Abba Kyari is at the helm of this.

Perhaps, our president died long ago and who we have in Aso Rock is Jubril.

I wish I know what’s going on — Dr Mojekwu (@EloMojekwu) February 17, 2020

Giving directives on security matters without the approval of the commander in chief is equivalent to undermining the President’s authority which is tantamount to a coup de tat Buhari Nigerians Abba kyari Nigeria Agba Jalingo — Umar Al Asad (@alpha_keyboard) February 17, 2020

Abba Kyari Is Giving Security Orders In Aso Rock And people like @ogundamisi And @jeffphilips1 See Buhari Govt As The Best Thing After Sliced Bread Una Dey Mad — Amotekun Has Come To Stay (@Effavirenz) February 17, 2020

Soooooo Abba Kyari is being accused by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (Monguno) of interfering and going over the “President” on national security issues. Trump was right to put you people on ban list. Who’s more important to the president? COS or NSA?

We’ll keep watching. — Ada Campbell 🇦🇺 (@Adacampbell) February 17, 2020

apparently Abba Kyari committed treason, what’s the constitutional punishment for such offence? https://t.co/0HeJsvVYB2 — ChiDòzié (@SoftDozie) February 17, 2020

Is there something this Abba Kyari man holds against @MBuhari inform of a blackmail or something that gives him so much power and confidence? What sort of a hopeless country are we running? — (Sefiya Musa)صفية صوفي موسى ☁️ (@callmegoldeneye) February 17, 2020

Why would the service chiefs take directives from Abba Kyari when they have the Minister of Defence and the NSA? I would be surprised if they’re still retained. Knowing Buhari and how he operates, he will continue to unlook and do nothing. https://t.co/adP1DGqV0O — Muhd El-Bonga Ibrahim (@el_bonga) February 17, 2020

Disjointed Nation , Monguno today has exposed the hidden secret in the small rock called Asorock, we now know that Service Chiefs are being kept there to massage the ego of powerful Abba Kyari.The sad reality is that the NSA is only there as a mere figure head. Shame of a nation pic.twitter.com/3Mh0v2apZD — Usman Okai Austin (@Oma_igala1) February 17, 2020

If this is true, na treason Abba Kyari commit o! 😳 https://t.co/n6WlVKhvJU — Ose Anenih (@ose_anenih) February 17, 2020

Read below the full content of Monguno’s letter.

DISRUPTION OF THE NATIONAL SECURITY FRAMEWORK BY UNWARRANTED MEDDLESOMENESS

References:

A. SH/COS/46/2/1429 dated 13 September 2019

B. SH/COS/26/5/A/2609 dated 26 November 2019

References A and B were sent in response to the request for presidential intervention to sustain internal security operations of the police within the shortest possible time. However the contents of the 2 references were in variance with Mr President’s verbal directives.

Consequently, ONSA scrutinized the documents further and sought clarification from Mr President who has directed that Reference B be disregarded by all parties as it was sent without his endorsement.

2. While it is expected that all heads of security agencies, having spent many years in service would understand means of passing directives from the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, it may be necessary to remind all, in the face of glaring breaches to that procedure.

For clarification, other than direct verbal directives from the President, written directives emanating from Mr President would be conveyed with a copy of his manuscript directive or at minimum, bear his signature.

Additionally, Mr President may convey directives to the heads of defence and security apparatus through the NSA who chairs the Intelligence Community Committee, Joint Intelligence Board and General Security Appraisal Committee on behalf of the President and the supervising ministers of defence and security agencies.

It should be noted that the Chief of Staff to the President does not direct security apparatus of the Federal Republic of Nigeria — his job as it relates to security stops at conveying Mr President’s written directives.

3. Similarly, you are reminded that the Chief of Staff to the President is not a presiding head of security, neither is he sworn to an oath of defending the country.

As such, unprofessional practices such as presiding over meetings with service chiefs and heads of security organisations as well as ambassadors and high commissioners to the exclusion of the NSA and/or supervising ministers are a violation of the Constitution and directly undermine the authority of Mr President.

Such acts and continuous meddlesomeness by the Chief of Staff have not only ruptured our security and defence efforts but have slowed down any meaningful gain that Mr President has sought to achieve.

4. As professionals, you are aware that the security of the Federal Republic of Nigeria requires concerted and centralized effort taking into account internal, external and diplomatic factors.

It is therefore detrimental to our collective security that the Chief of Staff who is a non-supervising minister holds meetings with diplomats, security chiefs and heads of agencies.

5. Pursuant to the foregoing, you are by this letter directed to desist from these illegal acts that serve nothing but the continuous undermining of our national security framework. Any breach of this directive will attract displeasure of Mr President.

Babagana Monguno

Major-General (rtd)

National Security Adviser

December 9, 2019.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.